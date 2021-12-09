McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Mizuho

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $229.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCK. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.00.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $226.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.13. McKesson has a 52 week low of $169.09 and a 52 week high of $232.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.