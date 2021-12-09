McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

