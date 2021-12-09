McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.50 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.