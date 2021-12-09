McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 112,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $255.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.89 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

