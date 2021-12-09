McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 143 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $152.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

