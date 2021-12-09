McNamara Financial Services Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.