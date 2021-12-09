Medicxi Ventures Management (J Acquires 34,326 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J purchased 34,326 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $440,059.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medicxi Ventures Management (J also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Medicxi Ventures Management (J bought 36,847 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $428,162.14.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181,818 shares during the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,326,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,794 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,858,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,149,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

