Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,162,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,237. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.06. The company has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

