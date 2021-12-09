Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.
Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,162,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,237. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.06. The company has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.
In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
