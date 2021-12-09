Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMIZF shares. UBS Group upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Meliá Hotels International stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.63. 158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

