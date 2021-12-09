Members Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $409.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.13 and a 200-day moving average of $340.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

