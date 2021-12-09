MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is United Maritime Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

United Maritime Capital LLC cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 6.5% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $11.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,198.45. 13,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,018.73 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,461.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,577.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.26 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

