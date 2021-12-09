MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $101,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $799,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $5,750,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,016.93.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,210.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,461.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,577.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,018.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

