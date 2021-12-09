Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $184.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.