Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 332 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.73. 67,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

