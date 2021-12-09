Meridian Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.89. 65,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,238. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average of $136.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

