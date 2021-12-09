Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Major Shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch Sells 8,000 Shares

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total value of 33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thomas Gordon Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total value of 128,870.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 130,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.09, for a total value of 531,700.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total value of 129,000.00.

MMAT opened at 3.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.42. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.85 and a 12-month high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,648,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,714,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

