Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.95

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.95 and last traded at $88.19, with a volume of 142716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after acquiring an additional 436,053 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.7% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after acquiring an additional 399,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.