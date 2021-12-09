Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.30 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $8.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.87.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $218.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $119.21 and a 52 week high of $218.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $61,313,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.