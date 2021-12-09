Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $222.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price lifted by Truist from $198.00 to $222.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.87.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $218.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $218.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

