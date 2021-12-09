Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Shares Down 9.1%

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD) dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 38,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 36,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$36.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29.

Midland Exploration Company Profile (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals, as well as REE mine discoveries. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.