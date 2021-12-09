Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 109,057 Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electromed by 16.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electromed by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 48,951 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Electromed by 11.2% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Electromed by 15,334.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 25.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Electromed alerts:

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 million, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELMD shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Electromed Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.