Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 155,135 Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Lyra Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,016 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

LYRA stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.35. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

