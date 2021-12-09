Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BY stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

BY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

