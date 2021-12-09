Millennium Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

