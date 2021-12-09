Millennium Management LLC Sells 12,285 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $300.54 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $268.79 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

