Milton C. Ault III Acquires 100,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DPW opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.
Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($30.79) million for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 21.98%.
About Ault Global
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
