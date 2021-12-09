Milton C. Ault III Acquires 100,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DPW opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($30.79) million for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ault Global by 643.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ault Global during the second quarter valued at $2,906,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ault Global by 484.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 368,440 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the third quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the second quarter valued at $544,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

