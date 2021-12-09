Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Gap Up to $75.00

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.00, but opened at $79.95. Mimecast shares last traded at $79.70, with a volume of 148,702 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on MIME. Northland Securities cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 172.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after buying an additional 267,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

