MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 257.37% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.
MIND opened at $1.64 on Thursday. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.
In related news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 629,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,693.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.
