MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 257.37% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.

MIND opened at $1.64 on Thursday. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 629,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,693.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.