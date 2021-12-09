Minot Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,303 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

ABT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.39. 21,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,807. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $134.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.45. The firm has a market cap of $234.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.