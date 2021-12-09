Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,030. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $111.14.

