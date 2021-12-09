Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 908 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 67,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 65,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 195,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,367,100. The company has a market capitalization of $263.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

