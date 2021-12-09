Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Franchise Group worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,978,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.98. 1,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

