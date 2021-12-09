Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Reaches $396.26 on Top Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $396.26 or 0.00814147 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $21.07 million and approximately $307,863.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.62 or 0.08610046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00060534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00079958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,627.93 or 0.99910899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 53,183 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

