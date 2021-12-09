Mirrored Netflix Price Tops $632.95 on Major Exchanges (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and approximately $49,539.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $632.95 or 0.01316833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.06 or 0.08525910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00059786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,029.48 or 0.99924122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 22,962 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

