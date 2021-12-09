Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 241.80 ($3.21). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 235.40 ($3.12), with a volume of 709,229 shares trading hands.

MAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.85) to GBX 276 ($3.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.30) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 368 ($4.88).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 242.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.47.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.14), for a total transaction of £29,056.20 ($38,530.96). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 169 shares of company stock worth $41,484.

About Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

