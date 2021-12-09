Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Europe raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from 310.00 to 305.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.88.

MBPFF opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

