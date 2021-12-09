Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Europe

Stifel Europe upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Europe currently has 305.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of 310.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitchells & Butlers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

