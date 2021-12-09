Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,250 shares of company stock worth $153,919,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $279.92. The stock had a trading volume of 48,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,511,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.89 and a 200 day moving average of $312.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

