Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 266,196 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 15,360.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,196 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $29.29. 75 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

