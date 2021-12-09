MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $545.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $545.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $533.24.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB stock opened at $531.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 526.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,463 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 120.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.