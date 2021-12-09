Monte Financial Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 28,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $234.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.43 and its 200 day moving average is $210.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

