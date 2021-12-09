Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MEG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. 2,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.70. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $2,025,182.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,383,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,337,496.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 537,096 shares of company stock worth $34,151,709. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

