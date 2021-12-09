Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.16.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $458,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,096 shares of company stock valued at $34,151,709 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

