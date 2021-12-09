Monument Capital Management Has $2.63 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Monument Capital Management lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for about 0.9% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.13 and a 200 day moving average of $163.40. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.27.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

