Monument Capital Management Purchases 2,147 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. blooom inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

