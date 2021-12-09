Monument Capital Management Sells 213 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $156.32 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

