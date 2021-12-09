Monument Capital Management Sells 267 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Murphy USA by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MUSA opened at $187.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.52. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.47 and a 1 year high of $192.32.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

