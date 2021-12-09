Morgan Stanley Acquires 34,884 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.24% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $8.94 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $294.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

