Morgan Stanley Boosts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $496.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $469.00 to $496.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.18.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $427.02. 296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $258.18 and a 1-year high of $435.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

