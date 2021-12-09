Morgan Stanley Buys 94,173 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 882.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Rush Enterprises news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952 over the last three months. 12.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $55.00 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

